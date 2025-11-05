West Brom debrief: Pressure cranks up on boss after late heartache, system change and player failings

Check out some of the Baggies talking points in the debrief.

Pressure

There is no doubt the heat is intensifying on Mason's position after 14 Championship fixtures at the helm.

As the head coach attested, 14th in the division and a measly goalscoring return of just 12 goals in that time is an unacceptable tally.

Albion supporters made their feelings known last Saturday after the dour home stalemate against Sheffield Wednesday and a response was hoped for - rather than expected - at The Valley.

Elements were better but even at 0-0 it might have felt a bit like the same old story as goal-shy Albion were blunt again despite creating more chances.

There appeared to be some applause from the away end probably appreciating a performance of effort and improvement but it still lacked so badly in the final third. But several had departed and others made their feelings known.

Mason will know as well as anybody, and said as much, that much more is expected of him and the home game against Oxford on Saturday before the international break looks a huge one for the head coach.