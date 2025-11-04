'We want him to finish games' - West Brom boss' challenge to summer recruit

Right-back Gilchrist, 21, was a late summer £1.2million signing from boyhood club Chelsea as Albion sought a replacement for Darnell Furlong, who moved to Ipswich.

The defender had to wait until the midweek defeat at Watford on October 22 first his first start in Baggies colours as Mason emphasised the point about Gilchrist being ready to last physically having not worked with Albion in pre-season.

Gilchrist injured his ankle against the Hornets and missed the clash at Ipswich but made a first home start in Saturday's goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday. He withdrew with 20 minutes left due to cramp and now head coach Mason wants more.

"We want him to finish games," insisted Mason.