'They will have a great time...' - Coventry City owner speaks in defence of ticket price hikes

There was push back on social media last month when Albion confirmed away ticket prices for the trip to the CBS Arena on November 22 following the upcoming international break.

Some Albion fans claimed they considered a boycott of the Championship fixture against the league leaders when it was revealed adults would pay £45 for a ticket. Senior citizens would have to fork out £40 and under-18s would pay £35.

Supporters of other clubs, including Swansea who go to face the Sky Blues on Boxing Day, have also hit out. Albion and Swansea's game in Coventry are 'category A+' fixtures and some home tickets are also charged at the above.

It is not the first time Albion and their supporters have raised concerns about costs to visit the CBS Arena, with similar over at least the last three seasons. Sky Blues owner King defended the charges, suggesting fans save as Coventry is a local trip, stated the rise of costs and compared prices to others in the entertainment sector.

Speaking to BBC Coventry & Warwickshire, he said: "We're local so the transport costs are reduced.

"The price increase year on year us about £7, everybody has got their opinions.

"People will shout about the price of the ticket but I look at other ticket prices in other entertainment media and I see them through the roof.

"They say 'here's the price, get to that concert and get on with it'.

"I understand we play 23 games at home but we cater for our loyal followers with season tickets that are priced accordingly.

"I'm not here to fight anybody. Everybody's welcome to come and watch our great team play. Swansea, West Brom, whoever, and they will have a great time when they come."

Coventry City tickets at the CBS Arena are categorised at either A+, A, B, C or D pricing.

Fans also hit out last season, when adult prices for Albion's trip to Coventry on Good Friday came it at £37. The Baggies' end at the CBS Arena was still packed out as Tony Mowbray's side slumped to defeat.

The Baggies have previously requested Coventry lower

Albion's charge for visiting adult supporters to The Hawthorns is £32.

In a comment piece last week, we described the prices as "vulgar" and "grim" and a time of hardship for many in society. It would cost a family of four including two children £160 for match tickets alone. Albion fans have every right to boycott the game and decide they cannot afford it. Many have already confirmed they will not attend.