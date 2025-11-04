'I take responsibility ... we've lost too many games' - Ryan Mason owns up to struggling West Brom goal-shy form
Beleaguered boss Ryan Mason admitted full responsibility for his side's winless form after the painful last-gasp defeat at Charlton.
By Lewis Cox
The Baggies looked like being held to another bleak stalemate at The Valley but the hosts' Sonny Carey struck a deflected 95th-minute winner from range.
A visibly emotional Mason insisted he was not interested in talking about other aspects of the performance, in which his team delivered more attacking threat than in recent weeks but still drew yet another blank.
Mason underlined that the buck stops with him with the winless run of four games for the 14th-placed Baggies.
Mason said after the last-gasp defeat: "Obviously it's a painful way to lose a game.