Charlton v West Brom: Misfiring Albion's next chance to click into gear is at promoted surprise package

Albion hunt a return to winning ways after supporters aired their frustration following Saturday's Hawthorns stalemate against basement boys Sheffield Wednesday.

Some key attacking statistics after 13 games make for glum reading for the Baggies, including 12 goals scored (equal second-fewest), 19 big chances created (equal third-fewest) and s total expected goals (xG) of 13.8 also equal third-fewest in the second tier.

There has not been enough for Baggies supporters to cheer and Mason knows his side have much to work on when it comes to finding more ways to score, starting at The Valley tonight with a first league visit since January 2020, when the Baggies tackled the Addicks twice in a week in south east London.

"I thought we had entries into the final third," Mason said after the goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday. "We probably had quite a lot of crosses, but there was a few passes we missed in the final third. That happens - we need to continue to work. We need to try to help the players find solutions."

Asked of his frustration at final third limitations, the head coach added: "Listen, we're working, the lads are working hard every day.

"They come in, they want to improve, they want to get better. That's the challenge.