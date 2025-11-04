Charlton 1 West Brom 0: Goal-shy Baggies blunt once more and punished at the death

Ryan Mason's struggling side are now four games without a victory in the Championship and, despite attacking improvements, could not break down the promoted Addicks and left the door open for Sonny Carey's deflected winner deep into stoppage time.

The Baggies managed just one shot on target but spurned several clear chances in a game they had the better of in south east London but it was more despair for the visiting head coach at full-time.

Blunt Albion have mustered just 12 goals from 14 Championship fixtures with fans losing more patience by the game.

At full-time at a buoyant Valley, Charlton fans chanted about promotion to the Premier League while Baggies supporters wondered when they would be able to next celebrate a goal.

A second successive goalless draw after Saturday's Sheffield Wednesday stalemate was set to bring more frustration, but the dramatic late dagger to the heart piles more questions on Mason with his side down in 14th and, despite creating more, desperately struggling for any joy in the final third.

Mason tweaked his formation to a three-man backline which seemed to bring more attacking impetus to a livelier Albion, albeit a side totally lacking in cutting edge in front of goal.

Isaac Price missed a big chance in either half, as did Samuel Iling-Junior - but all this did little to mask the sickening feeling as Carey raced away to celebrate after his effort deflected off late substitute Chris Mepham to deceive Josh Griffiths and leave the ball squirming under the goalkeeper.

Griffiths had been the first-half hero for his penalty save from home captain Greg Docherty.

Not for the first time under Mason, Albion were punished in the closing moment of a fixture.

Saturday's home clash against lowly Oxford at The Hawthorns just prior to the international break now feels a huge game for Mason.

Ryan Mason watched his Albion side lose in the 95th minute at Charlton. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Mason mixed up his options with four changes as Mepham, Mikey Johnston, Alfie Gilchrist and Josh Maja dropped to the bench.

In came Krystian Bielik for a full debut, Karlan Grant for a first start since August, Charlie Taylor and Aune Heggebo.

The shape also saw loan winger Samuel Iling-Junior drop to right wing-back, with Callum Styles on the opposite side.

Grant joined Isaac Price in support of Heggebo. The former was more out to the left at the club he rose through the academy ranks with Price towards the right. Grant looked eager to make an impression amid the home fans' jeers.

Heggebo started the game well as Mason's side showed more attacking intent than they have of late.

The Norwegian won several early tussles in the forward line and found colleagues with passes as Price and Grant buzzed nearby. Price lashed wide from 20 yards early on before Mason's men missed a gilt-edged early opening.

The chance dropped the way of Iling-Junior, who made strides to support the attack where possible. Price headed a looped all across the ball and it dropped to Iling-Junior, but the Villa wideman skewed a right-sided side-foot volley wide of the far post. It was a clear opening.

Albion were undeterred and moved the ball well and at speed.

It was the turn of Charlton fans to let out some groans at a lack of desire to get forward, while Albion did not profit from another opening.

Some excellent wing play from wing-back Iling-Junior saw him skin a defender before a low cross along the six-yard box begged for a touch but Heggebo or others could not apply.

A positive start faded a touch but referee Lewis Smith's call to give a penalty on Diakite for handball came against the run of play.

The hosts had recycled a high ball into the box, won the first header and ball cannoned on to the midfielder's arm, which did look next to his body. The official had a second's thought and pointed to the spot despite heavy protests.

Up stepped skipper Docherty and there was Griffiths, in front of the away end, to dive to his left to make a comfortable save and take the acclaim of 'one of our own'.

Josh Griffiths was the first-half hero after his penalty save. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The Baggies might have opened the scoring minutes later as a high ball released Price over the top. He escaped a dubious offside call and, forced slightly wide, could only send a low effort wide across goal.

A lively start to the second period saw the visitors create and waste openings once more.

Neat moves initially saw Heggebo feed Price who fed Iling-Junior with a quality pass. The latter opened up his body and curled wide from a central position.

Moments later and Iling-Junior's dummy from Heggebo allowed Price to race through on goal from a narrow angle. Albion's attacker quickly found Kaminski on top of him and the effort was smothered.

Down the other end Griffiths has to be sharp to get down low to his right to turn around Sonny Carey's low drive.

Chances became less frequent and both head coaches shuffled options inside the final 20 minutes as Mason turned to Johnston for Price.

The Baggies were fortunate to survive as Miles Leaburn first of all failed to make the most of a promising break and then headed Macauley Gillesphey's cross wide.

The final throes swung one way and the other as Nat Phillips headed Gilchrist's long throw-in over and Johnston jinked through well to shoot just wide.

It felt like that would be that and more frustration - but frustration turned to agony as Carey let fly and delivered a punishing finale for Albion and yet another harsh lesson and not delivering at the other end.

Charlton (3-5-2): Kaminski; Ramsay, Jones, Gillesphey; Bree, Coventry, Docherty (c) (Knibbs, 74), Carey, Hernandez (Fullah, 74); Leaburn (Olaofe, 82), Campbell.

Subs not used: Mannion, Berry, Andern, Rankin-Costello, Apter, Gough.

Albion (3-5-2): Griffiths; Bielik (Mepham, 90+3), Phillips, Taylor; Iling-Junior (Gilchrist, 81), Diakite, Mowatt (c), Price (Johnston, 73), Styles; Grant, Heggebo (Maja, 81).

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Deeming, Bany, Bostock, Dike.

Attendance: 17,147

Referee: Lewis Smith