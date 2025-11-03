West Brom debrief: The frustration is clear - but how can Albion sharpen up final third?

Here are some of the latest talking points in the debrief.

Frustration clear

Albion supporters had precious little to get excited about in the sleepy early kick-off. Ryan Mason's side were bright for five or 10 minutes but faded badly.

The head coach must find a way for his side to continue with a tempo and urgency.

Many inside The Hawthorns felt the hosts, with whom there was expectation and onus to beat the bottom side, did not have the urgency to get forward and make the difference.

Grumbles of discontent at half-time became louder groans in the second half and the full-time boos were not held back.