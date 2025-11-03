Lewis Cox's West Brom analysis: Mason must find answers or frustration will grow louder

The home support, or those still inside The Hawthorns at full-time, aired their feelings with some gusto at full-time of Saturday's stalemate with crisis basement boys Sheffield Wednesday.

It was not the return home anybody of an Albion persuasion desired after uninspiring back-to-back defeats away from home.

It was a whimper from Mason's side and it continues a worrying trend of severely limited attacking displays.

The full-time jeers were as loud as the home support were all afternoon - and who can blame them?

There was next to nothing to cheer or get excited about, again. Apathy, which is often a very concerning feeling among a fanbase, appeared to have kicked in on the first day of November.

The Hawthorns was a long way from full - admittedly an early kick-off and TV does not help - but the 23,000 attendance given was very generous. Even responses to the team news listing just prior to kick-off and a pre-match blast of The Liquidator brought a little more than shrugs from the disinterested locals.

Murmurs of discontent began as Albion's relatively bright start faded away. Half-time brought a slight angst, by referee Ben Toner's final whistle it was full-on frustration.