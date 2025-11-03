Latest update on absent West Brom midfield duo as injury list grows

The Baggies have been without Jayson Molumby and Toby Collyer due to muscle issues for a run of three winless games.

Head coach Mason, whose side were booed off after Saturday's stalemate against Sheffield Wednesday, has instead used captain Alex Mowatt and Ousmane Diakite.

Defender George Campbell also joined the list of absentees with his omission against the Owls. Campbell injured his groin in the recent defeat at Ipswich.

"Well, neither of them are trained with a team, so no," said Mason of the midfield pair's availability having also ruled out Campbell to face the Addicks.