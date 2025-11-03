'Get inside the minds and bodies' - Ryan Mason plots route to help West Brom hit goal trail

Albion's forward line drew yet another blank in Saturday's disappointing home stalemate against Championship basement boys Sheffield Wednesday, after which The Hawthorns faithful aired their frustration.

Mason's side registered five efforts on target but clear chances were few and far between as most openings came from range or set-pieces.

The head coach - whose side have managed just 12 goals from their first 13 Championship fixtures - said his players must get wiser and sharper to balls dropping and bouncing around the penalty area to improve their paltry tally.

"That's the challenge, sometimes a goal can change a game and change a complete momentum and feel of a game," Mason said.

"(If) We score from one of our set play opportunities then it can create something different. Sometimes you need a bit of luck, but we didn't have that today, which is fine. That's football.

"We need to anticipate and be as optimistic as possible in the final third.

"I think there were a couple of situations where the keeper made a save and it fell and it was there (to be finished).

"We need to work. We need to try to get inside the minds and the bodies of the group to sort of sniff out chances, but, listen, it's a team effort."

The Baggies failed to respond to successive away defeats with a return to winning ways against the side struggling at the foot of the table and on minus points due to administration.

It is now just two victories in nine for Mason's side and loud boos greeted the final whistle after a lacklustre and lethargic second period. Mason said he understood the frustration, which he added was "normal" at a club like Albion.

Mason's men travel to face promoted Charlton on Tuesday night and will likely remain light on options with George Campbell joining Toby Collyer, Jayson Molumby and Jed Wallace on the treatment table.