Kit-gate: Sheffield Wednesday claim strip 'problem' as West Brom boss labels clash 'borderline'

Albion could not find a way through against the Owls, who remain bottom of the Championship, and it was Pedersen's visitors who wasted the big chances of the second period.

The contest proved a difficult watch from an Albion perspective - but supporters inside the stadium and watching on television noted a clash between both sets of players.

The visiting Owls played in their light purple away kit with white shorts and purple socks for the first time this season and there were several complaints it proved difficult to distinguish between that and Albion's traditional home blue and white stripes, white shorts and blue socks - including concerns from the visiting players.

Wednesday boss Pedersen said: “We spoke about it in the break. It was very difficult for the players to look to their teammates and who each player was.

"It was a problem today. We did not speak about it after the game but we did at the break.”

Pedersen was asked if the away side considered requesting a kit change at half-time, but the Danish boss - former assistant to Danny Rohl at Hillsborough - said it was not something considered.

There were complaints of a kit clash from supporters, spectators and even Sheffield Wednesday players during Saturday's goalless draw at The Hawthorns. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Albion were booed off at full-time of the goalless draw in which Mason's hosts did not create enough goalscoring opportunities to break the deadlock.

When asked about the kit issues, Mason labelled the clash "borderline" but added he did not feel it was Albion's issue to resolve as the hosts were wearing their home kit.

Mason said: “I don’t think anything was mentioned, but certainly for me when the lights came on, it was borderline.

"Listen, we’re at home, we’re in our strip. It’s not up to us to think about that. But for me, it was borderline.”