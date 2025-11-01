West Brom 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Boos as Baggies held to stalemate by basement boys

Ryan Mason's Baggies were jeered by uninspired home supporters in a quiet Hawthorns that started relatively empty and grew more sparse by the second-half minute.

Albion had more of a dull first half - just - but efforts once again came from range with nothing clear-cut as the Baggies' continue to toil in the forward department.

It was the visitors, bottom and on minus points after entering administration, who forged the clearer second-half chances and could have won the game through Ike Ugbo or Liam Palmer.

Mason and Albion woes continued as at no point did the hosts threaten to carve out a goal against a side who celebrated the stalemate like a victory amid their struggle to put out a side and a threadbare bench full of academy products. The hosts' best moment late on was almost forcing an own goal.

This was not the return to The Hawthorns the head coach or his side hoped for after a home win a fortnight ago.

Apathy reigned inside the stadium from the start of the afternoon and as it wore on frustrations were aired to a level Mason has not yet received in his short tenure.

Albion's creativity struggles in the final third are an ongoing saga and show no sign of improving. Efforts to test Ethan Horvath were mostly from range with the guile to make a clear chance badly missing. The stats read five shots on target, an improvement, but it did not feel it.

The Baggies look devoid of a creative spark and after one win in five low on confidence.

Albion only worked Wednesday keeper Ethan Horvath with efforts from range and set-pieces. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The hosts started with a bright few minutes at a quiet Hawthorns. All the noise predictably came from a buoyed away following, still toasting the move to enter administration - which removed despised former owner Degphon Chansiri, albeit at the cost of a 12-point deduction.

Albion tried to act on early pressure as Mikey Johnston drew an unconvincing save from returning goalkeeper Horvath with a left-footed strike. Isaac Price - eventually withdrawn with 20 minutes left - lashed wide from inside the box shortly afterwards.

A lull set in after 10 minutes as Wednesday tried to earn some respite and even had a potshot Svante Ingelsson effort plucked by Josh Griffiths.

The home faithful needed a lift. Right-back Alfie Gilchrist, on his full home debut and just second start, showed a long throw-in Darnell Furlong would be proud of it. It was a missile with a flatter trajectory and it caused concern in the away penalty box.

A portion of Albion's efforts again came from range as Alex Mowatt forced a good one-handed save from Horvath with a low strike from 18 yards.

Albion wires crossed at times. Samuel Iling-Junior could not combine with team-mates and Josh Maja found it tough making the right runs in the forward line. Mason's side were fortunate Jamal Lowe and Ugbo were unable to connect with Yan Valery's dangerous cross.

A low-key contest threatened to come to life at the end of the first period as a series of corners troubled the Owls.

Maja's downward header at the back post drew a low save from Horvath who, along with his defence, were just able to deal with other dead ball deliveries before Johnston struck wide from 25 yards in stoppage time.

Murmurs of discontent greeted referee Ben Toner's signal for the interval.

There was no immediate second-half response aside from a wayward header from midfielder Ousmane Diakite, who had been his side's best performer in the first period. The home support grew further frustrated.

Mikey Johnston cut a frustrated figure and was unable to break down the away defence. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Edginess grew as Griffiths' attempted clearance was closed down, with brought unwanted memories from Portman Road.

Indeed the big opening fell the way of the visitors frontman Ugbo after Callum Styles' error. Ugbo failed to beat Griffiths one-v-one inside the Albion box.

Mason hoped the introduction of Karlan Grant for the ineffective Iling-Junior might spark his side but did little. The next three changes, with 20 minutes left, were defenders Krystian Bielik and Charlie Taylor and Aune Heggebo as Albion went two up front.

Surprisingly it was defender Bielik who almost provided a spark. He delivered well after a one-two with Maja and Owls defender Dominic Iorfa inadvertently drew a save from Horvath.

A low Hawthorns attendance grew more sparse in the closing moments but those who stayed grew more frustrated with a lack of urgency and an inability to keep the ball.

Winger Johnston, mostly kept shackled, drew a safe from distance after a run but it was as good as it got.

A clear late Albion chance was not forthcoming, while long-serving visiting defender Liam Palmer lashed well over.

The boos were audible at the end, only eventually drowned out by away end cheers as if it was celebrating victory.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Griffiths; Gilchrist (Bielik, 71), Phillips, Mepham (Dike, 90+2), Styles (Taylor, 71); Diakite, Mowatt (c); Iling-Junior (Grant, 60), Price (Heggebo, 71), Johnston; Maja.

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Deeming, Bany, Bostock

Sheffield Wednesday (3-4-3): Horvath; Palmer, Iorfa, Lowe; Fusire, Bannan (c), Valery, Amass; Ingelsson (McNeill, 80), Ugbo (Cadamarteri, 80), Lowe (Fernandes, 90+2).

Subs not used: Stretch, Otegbayo, Johnson, Emery, Alao, Thornton.

Referee: Ben Toner