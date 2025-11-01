'There are so many players' - Ryan Mason on his West Brom options to help create more in final third

The Baggies have struggled for goals so far this term and managed just 12 goals in their first 12 Championship fixtures prior to Saturday lunchtime's home clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

Boss Mason said last week he has only had summer recruit striker Aune Heggebo and Josh Maja, returning from a long-term injury absence, to call upon to lead the line.

In recent weeks the trio support cast has been wingers Mikey Johnston and Villa Samuel Iling-Junior and attacking midfielder Isaac Price, who top scores with five.

"I want to see us win games of football," Mason said when asked about scoring more goals. "We can speak a lot about it looking different and being more fluid and creating more chances. That's normal.