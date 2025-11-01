Ryan Mason gives reaction to West Brom boos and makes point about 'anxiety and edginess'

The Baggies failed to break down an Owls side who celebrated their point as if it was a victory amid the turmoil of administration and a 12-point deduction.

Frustration grew throughout a difficult afternoon for Mason's side, who failed to profit from a brighter first 10 minutes as "anxiety" and "an edginess", as the head coach put it, crept into the hosts' play as the attack misfired once again.

Muted disapproval grew to loud boos at the full-time whistle from those still inside The Hawthorns at full-time, as goal-shy Albion's record in the Championship this term read just 12 goals from 13 games.

"That's normal," Mason replied when asked about supporters' frustration at full-time. "It's normal when you don't win at home.

"It's a challenge for us when you represent a club like this. The expectations are high and we all need to have the personality to own that and live with that.

"So yes I understand disappointment and there's no easy games in this league - but for sure, we arrived in the game today determined to win and we didn't do that. So it's a disappointing day."