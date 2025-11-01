Shropshire Star
Close

Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: Low marks after more attacking blues

Albion reporter Lewis Cox rates the Baggies performances as the hosts failed to break down bottom club Sheffield Wednesday in a Hawthorns stalemate.

Plus
By Lewis Cox
Published
Supporting image for story: Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: Low marks after more attacking blues
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 1: Josh Maja of West Bromwich Albion keeps the ball in play during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday at The Hawthorns on November 1, 2025 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

JOSH GRIFFITHS

Had to make a crucial second-half one-v-one save to keep out Ugbo but had one edgy wobble on ball with distribution.

Save: 6

ALFIE GILCHRIST

A full home debut and had one or two encouraging moments. Showed has a big throw-in which can be a weapon. Came off with cramp.

Decent: 6

NAT PHILLIPS 

Made some important clearances but once again looked shaky in possession at times with some needless wayward passes.

Careless: 5

CHRIS MEPHAM

The better performer of Albion's centre-halves did OK and looked steadier on the ball but not rock-solid.

Steadier: 6

CALLUM STYLES