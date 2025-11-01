Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: Low marks after more attacking blues
Albion reporter Lewis Cox rates the Baggies performances as the hosts failed to break down bottom club Sheffield Wednesday in a Hawthorns stalemate.
By Lewis Cox
JOSH GRIFFITHS
Had to make a crucial second-half one-v-one save to keep out Ugbo but had one edgy wobble on ball with distribution.
Save: 6
ALFIE GILCHRIST
A full home debut and had one or two encouraging moments. Showed has a big throw-in which can be a weapon. Came off with cramp.
Decent: 6
NAT PHILLIPS
Made some important clearances but once again looked shaky in possession at times with some needless wayward passes.
Careless: 5
CHRIS MEPHAM
The better performer of Albion's centre-halves did OK and looked steadier on the ball but not rock-solid.
Steadier: 6
CALLUM STYLES