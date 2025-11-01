Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: Low marks after more attacking blues

JOSH GRIFFITHS

Had to make a crucial second-half one-v-one save to keep out Ugbo but had one edgy wobble on ball with distribution.

Save: 6

ALFIE GILCHRIST

A full home debut and had one or two encouraging moments. Showed has a big throw-in which can be a weapon. Came off with cramp.

Decent: 6

NAT PHILLIPS

Made some important clearances but once again looked shaky in possession at times with some needless wayward passes.

Careless: 5

CHRIS MEPHAM

The better performer of Albion's centre-halves did OK and looked steadier on the ball but not rock-solid.

Steadier: 6

CALLUM STYLES