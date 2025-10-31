Ryan Mason gives latest West Brom fitness update with mixed news on midfielders and right-back

The duo will miss Saturday's clash against Sheffield Wednesday and there is a doubt over whether they will be ready to feature in the trip to Charlton on Tuesday night.

Ireland international Molumby has missed the last two games, defeats at Watford and Ipswich Town, with a muscle issue picked up on international break in October with his nation.

The issue worsened when Molumby was introduced as a substitute for Collyer a fortnight ago in Albion's 2-1 home victory over Preston.

That has meant the Irishman has joined Manchester United loanee Collyer, who came off with a hamstring issue, on the sidelines and both are still not ready to feature.

"They’re improving but they’re not an option for the game," Mason said of the midfield pair. "I think naturally any player that’s injured, each day is important and you keep progressing so they’re progressing but they’ve not trained with the team yet and certainly not an option.

"It’s unfortunate but certainly no complaints. When the window shut, (I was) super happy with the four we’ve got in there and also we have other players that can operate in there as well.

"Obviously (Callum) Styles has played in there for his national team (Hungary), Krystian Bielik has had a lot of football in there so we’ve got players inside of the squad that are flexible and can contribute in different positions.

"It’s unfortunate we lost both of them in the same game, I think that’s the thing that’s tough to accept."

Albion are boosted, however, by the availability of right-back Alfie Gilchrist after an ankle issue.

The summer signing from Chelsea made his full Baggies debut in the 2-1 defeat at Watford but hurt his ankle and was unused in the clash at Ipswich three days later. He was named as a substitute but Mason said he was not ready to feature.

Mason added: "Alfie (Gilchrist) is ok. He’s alright. He’s trained this week. Obviously he was on the bench against Ipswich with some painkillers and he’s trained this week so he’s an option.

Jed Wallace remains unavailable with the calf injury that has ruled him out of the last three games. Mason said he is not an option "in the short term".

Attacking midfielder Tammer Bany is not ready to feature as a starter, but the head coach said he is contention to be included in the matchday squad having twice featured for the under-21s.

Bany, who arrived to the club in a £3.4million move in January, has not yet featured this season due to a hamstring injury before the season started.

"He's not ready to start definitely not," Mason said. "But he's trained with us all of this week and he's an option to be part of the squad.

"He will be with the team and be part of the squad. So that's good."

Mason said of the mood around the training ground after back-to-back defeats: "(It's) Good. Absolutely fine.

"Listen, the mood and feeling inside of this place - we know the journey we're on. We're determined to make it successful.

"I've got a group of players, I've got staff, I've got people inside of this club that we're all pulling in the same direction. We're confident. We believe in what we're doing.

"Obviously a couple of results from the outside can dictate certain noises, but it's irrelevant to us. We're super committed to what we're doing - and yes, we're excited to go on the journey."