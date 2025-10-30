'Only two strikers who are really fit' - Ryan Mason's view on West Brom frontline after Maja call

Striker Maja, last season's 12-goal top scorer whose second half of the campaign was wrecked by injury, has struggled to find his way up to speed so far this term.

He finally returned to bag the winner in the 1-0 success at Norwich on October 1 and also started at home to Preston two Saturdays ago.

But Maja did not start in defeats at Watford and Ipswich last week and was only introduced as a late change in the latter - something Albion head coach Mason said was tactical - as Aune Heggebo led the line on both occasions.

"No, I just felt like how the game was going," Mason said when asked about Maja's late introduction at Portman Road.