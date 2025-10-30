Shropshire Star
'Only two strikers who are really fit' - Ryan Mason's view on West Brom frontline after Maja call

Ryan Mason admitted Albion are still working to build up Josh Maja's fitness and readiness for regular football.

By Lewis Cox
Supporting image for story: 'Only two strikers who are really fit' - Ryan Mason's view on West Brom frontline after Maja call
IPSWICH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Josh Maja of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and West Bromwich Albion at Portman Road on October 25, 2025 in Ipswich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Striker Maja, last season's 12-goal top scorer whose second half of the campaign was wrecked by injury, has struggled to find his way up to speed so far this term.

He finally returned to bag the winner in the 1-0 success at Norwich on October 1 and also started at home to Preston two Saturdays ago.

But Maja did not start in defeats at Watford and Ipswich last week and was only introduced as a late change in the latter - something Albion head coach Mason said was tactical - as Aune Heggebo led the line on both occasions.

"No, I just felt like how the game was going," Mason said when asked about Maja's late introduction at Portman Road.