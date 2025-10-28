Ryan Mason not confident West Brom duo set for imminent return

The Baggies are light on options and especially in central midfield with Toby Collyer and Jayson Molumby both having suffered issues in the home win over Preston two Saturdays ago.

The duo missed away games at Watford and Ipswich with Mason's replacement options thin on the ground in that department as Ousmane Diakite deputised.

"I don't think they're going to be back," Mason said after his side lost both Championship fixtures on their travels.

"Obviously Jayson had his injury with Ireland and then made it worse in our game against Preston.