'Create a confidence we're probably lacking' - Chris Mepham highlights need for West Brom response

The Baggies lost twice on their travels in four days at Watford and Ipswich to stall any momentum and Ryan Mason's side aim to get back on track at home to crisis club Wednesday on Saturday lunchtime.

The Owls entered administration and were docked 12 points last week as they try to put the Dejphon Chansiri ownership behind them - and Albion summer signing Mepham says The Hawthorns hosts must strike back to regain some confidence.

"We want to focus on the next game, you can look too much into the future at times," Mepham said.

"The next challenge is hopefully winning on Saturday. Sometimes a win can just change the feeling around the place and create a confidence in the group that we're probably lacking at the minute."

The former Bournemouth man, who won promotion with Sunderland last term, added: "Sometimes playing a team like Sheffield Wednesday in the momentum they're in can be really challenging. They will be fighting for their lives with an added incentive with the points they need to make up.

Ryan Mason and his staff watching on at Portman Road as Albion succumbed to a late winner. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"We need to be under no illusion, they're a bit of a wounded animal.

"Hopefully our quality comes through because we have a lot of quality in the group."

Albion shipped an 83rd-minute winner at Portman Road last Saturday to undo some good defensive work at Ipswich.

Goalkeeper Josh Griffiths' pass put Alex Mowatt in trouble and the midfielder was robbed for the Tractor Boys to pounce.

"No matter how the goal went in, conceding so late when you defend well and put bodies on the line, work hard - a draw would've been a good result in the scheme of things against a top team," added Wales international Mepham.

"To concede in that manner was tough, but ultimately as long as you learn from it and put things right, take the lessons from it going forward then hopefully we'll be in a good place.

"It has been a tough week but we've got loads to look forward to in the next week or so."