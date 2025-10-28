Comment: West Brom fans have every right to boycott Coventry - but will show their loyalty

A quick glance at the Championship table and the phenomenal goal difference columns shows the unbeaten leaders have averaged almost three goals a game after 12 fixtures.

At this point the appointment of Frank Lampard exactly 11 months ago, following the somewhat controversial Mark Robins sacking, looks a masterstroke. Brandon Thomas-Asante is the division's top scorer.

What they continue to get wrong, though, is away ticket pricing.

There was an online backlash when ticket prices for Albion's clash at the CBS Arena on November 22, the first game after an international break, were confirmed on Monday.

The prices are £45 for an adult, £40 for seniors aged 65-plus, £40 for ages 18 to 21 and £35 for under-18s.

As good as Coventry's football has been this season, it is not worth that...

Quips aside, nobody should be forced to fork out those costs to watch Championship football.