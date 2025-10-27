West Brom debrief: Away issues, defensive reasoning and possession struggles

We look at some of the Baggies' latest talking points in the debrief.

Away concerns

The last three performances away from The Hawthorns, and four of the last five, have brought very little cheer for the travelling faithful.

Indeed, even the successful outlier in that sequence required a lot of fortune and a goalkeeping masterclass from Josh Griffiths, who was at fault late on down the road at Portman Road.

It is the opposite to the start of the Championship season, where Ryan Mason's side won at Wrexham and Stoke to banish last season's away blues.

The defeat at Middlesbrough in mid-September was poor but the hosts were flying at that point. The no-show at Millwall was a cause for concern and the second half of Watford and Suffolk showing has exacerbated it.

Home form is and always will be a priority, but a section of the travelling support aired their ire towards Mason at full-time at Ipswich and Albion will know when they next go away, to Charlton on Tuesday week, they must be much better.

Unashamedly defensive