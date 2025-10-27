West Brom boss confirms Baggies will rally around goalkeeper after costly mistake

Academy graduate Griffiths, 24, was at fault as his sloppy pass out of goal saw Alex Mowatt dispossessed and hosts Ipswich bagged an 83rd-minute winner through Jack Clarke.

Griffiths, in his breakthrough campaign as Baggies No.1, has enjoyed some impressive appearances notably in wins at Norwich and at home to Preston the previous weekend.

But his error cost Albion dear in Suffolk on a day defensive Albion looked well-placed for the point they eyed - but did not manage an effort on target until stoppage time after falling behind.

"We need to learn. I think with Josh, this is probably his first full season in the Championship at this level, at this club," Mason said of his goalkeeper.