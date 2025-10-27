Lewis Cox's West Brom analysis: Questions of Ryan Mason's Albion after another sub-par showing

A week ago the Baggies boss had overseen a home victory that brought the possibility to put his side back on track.

Seven days later and a third poor away performance in succession has led to a real stunt in progress and momentum.

Moreover, it has Albion supporters wondering about the direction this season and early progress under Mason.

Lessons from a 2-1 defeat at Watford last Wednesday, which featured a desperately poor second half, were not learned in time for the quick turnaround at Ipswich on Saturday lunchtime.

The Tractor Boys' late 1-0 winner via a Josh Griffiths error left the travelling Baggies empty-handed after away supporters had to endure a dour watch as their side hoped for a stalemate.

Any analysis of the last two fixtures must be put within the context of the current state of play in Mason's squad.

It is a smaller-than-average squad. That was clear enough after the transfer window shut. The hope and aim was for versatile players able to cover several positions. There are big question marks there so far.