Lewis Cox's West Brom ratings: Low marks including three 4s as Baggies struggle

JOSH GRIFFITHS

Made two good first-half saves, especially one to deny the lively Philogene from range early on. Whole game swung on major late passing error for winner.

Costly: 4

GEORGE CAMPBELL

Back in the side for Gilchrist and was one of Albion's better defenders. Naturally not a threat down the flank but got a grip of Philogene eventually.

OK: 6

NAT PHILLIPS

A second consecutive struggle for Phillips who looked uneasy on the ball at times and struggled with the ball in behind.

Struggle: 5

CHRIS MEPHAM

The better of the centre-half pairing but still not the player who started the season. Did better here though, more sharp with ball than some.

Better: 6

CHARLIE TAYLOR