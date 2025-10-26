Shropshire Star
Lewis Cox's West Brom ratings: Low marks including three 4s as Baggies struggle

Albion reporter Lewis Cox rates the performances after the Baggies succumb to a late 1-0 defeat at Ipswich following a poor error.

By Lewis Cox
Published
IPSWICH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Ousmane Diakite of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and West Bromwich Albion at Portman Road on October 25, 2025 in Ipswich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

JOSH GRIFFITHS

Made two good first-half saves, especially one to deny the lively Philogene from range early on. Whole game swung on major late passing error for winner.

Costly: 4

GEORGE CAMPBELL

Back in the side for Gilchrist and was one of Albion's better defenders. Naturally not a threat down the flank but got a grip of Philogene eventually.

OK: 6

NAT PHILLIPS

A second consecutive struggle for Phillips who looked uneasy on the ball at times and struggled with the ball in behind.

Struggle: 5

CHRIS MEPHAM

The better of the centre-half pairing but still not the player who started the season. Did better here though, more sharp with ball than some.

Better: 6

CHARLIE TAYLOR