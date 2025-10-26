Lewis Cox's West Brom ratings: Low marks including three 4s as Baggies struggle
Albion reporter Lewis Cox rates the performances after the Baggies succumb to a late 1-0 defeat at Ipswich following a poor error.
JOSH GRIFFITHS
Made two good first-half saves, especially one to deny the lively Philogene from range early on. Whole game swung on major late passing error for winner.
Costly: 4
GEORGE CAMPBELL
Back in the side for Gilchrist and was one of Albion's better defenders. Naturally not a threat down the flank but got a grip of Philogene eventually.
OK: 6
NAT PHILLIPS
A second consecutive struggle for Phillips who looked uneasy on the ball at times and struggled with the ball in behind.
Struggle: 5
CHRIS MEPHAM
The better of the centre-half pairing but still not the player who started the season. Did better here though, more sharp with ball than some.
Better: 6
CHARLIE TAYLOR