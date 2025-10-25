West Brom boss explains passing from back 'wasn't the plan' after sloppy Ipswich winner

A pass from Griffiths for midfielder Alex Mowatt saw the latter robbed and after Ivan Azon was denied by the goalkeeper, Jack Clarke pounced to lift in the rebound seven minutes from time.

Albion looked set to claim a point but had been toothless in the final third with no effort on target until a tame Isaac Price header in stoppage time.

Head coach Mason - who said he felt his side did not have the belief to score goals against an Ipswich side still below the Baggies in the Championship - revealed his team did not intend to pass the ball from the goalkeeper in deep areas and said the error late on is an example of losing concentration and poor game management.

"It's for all of us to learn and take responsibility for," Mason said of the decisive moment.

"I think you see in the game, normally we play through the middle a lot from our goalkeeper. It's a big part of our game, but we didn't today.

"We wanted to take that away from them in their stadium. I think if you look throughout the whole game, I don't know how many times we played it in there because that wasn't what we wanted to do.

"But we did (for the goal) - and I think it's a reminder that your concentration slips for a brief second, you get punished. That's a reality.

"We need to make sure that we're focused for 95 minutes and it's something that we all take responsibility for."

Mason's side, who lost at Watford three nights earlier, ended Saturday having dropped one place to 11th. Ipswich are up to 12th, a point further back, with a game in hand.