Ipswich 1 West Brom 0: Visitors lose late on as Tractor Boys gifted winner

Ryan Mason's visitors looked well on their way to claiming a point at Portman Road having defended well by and large in Suffolk and limited Kieran McKenna's relegated Premier League outfit to few openings.

Albion were not a threat in the other direction, however, following a trend from the second half of Wednesday's Championship defeat at Watford.

With that in mind it looked like a decent point at Ipswich, struggling despite a bloated squad of riches, but the Baggies unravelled late on.

Goalkeeper Josh Griffiths inexplicably looked for a short pass for Alex Mowatt on the edge of his own box, Mowatt was robbed and Clarke eventually finished.

Mason looked on crestfallen having seen his side needlessly relinquish a share of the spoils they had worked manfully for.

Charlie Taylor drops under pressure in the Ipswich box (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

It was an improved defensive display overall but once again highlighted an issue in creating clear opportunities in front of goal. Strike Aune Heggebo toiled but looks low on confidence as nothing fell his way once again.

Three of the hosts' back four were former Baggies, including Albion's late summer sale right-back Darnell Furlong and centre-back pairing Dara O'Shea and Cedric Kipre. Goalkeeper Alex Palmer injured his calf in the week to be denied a reunion, as David Button stepped up to deputy. Left-back Conor Townsend is sidelined with a long-term injury.

Ipswich had the contest's first couple of efforts in goal in what appeared to break out into an open clash.

Former Villa flyer Jaden Philogene drew a fine flying one-handed save from Griffiths with a rasping strike from range. The resulting corner was just about cleared from near the goalline.

The visitors were denied muted penalty appeals for handball from an Isaac Price strike. Albion's Nat Phillips could not find the target with a tame header before home midfielder Jack Taylor dragged wide having beat Phillips easily.

Kieran McKenna's hosts ramped up the pressure and took control before half hour. The busy Philogene was a threat as Griffiths beat away his free-kick. George Campbell, back at right-back, cleared well after Chris Mepham was beaten.

The Baggies had to ride some heavy pressure but managed it and had moments of their own before the break with a series of set-pieces, but they led to little.

Samuel Iling-Junior (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Albion defended well but were deep too often. Efforts to build play from deep through midfield were thwarted with only Mowatt confident at moving it forward quickly. Ousmane Diakite made some decent tackles but lost the ball all too often.

A bitty start to the second half brought errors from both, but more so from the hosts - whose fans grew frustrated. Mason's side, though, could not profit from some slack clearances. Injuries to the subbed sub Chuba Akpom and Price, both from unspotted fouls, did not help.

McKenna's side found another gear or two after the hour and with that came chances.

Sub Marcelino Nunez skewed wide having lost his bearings after finding space from Taylor's pass.

Norwegian £17.5million Championship record winger Sindre Walle Egeli was then guilty of wastefulness. He sent first-time strikes wide and over from left-sided crosses in a matter of moments.

Albion regrouped and looked solid and content entering the final 10 minutes. Price had lofted on to the roof of the net from a corner down the other end but Baggies attacks were effectively non-existent.

The plan undid itself with eight minutes remaining.

The danger was minimal with the ball comfortably at Griffiths' feet.

But, amid a frustrated home atmosphere, Albion pressed the self-destruct button ignoring the lessons Mason called for after Watford if improved game management.

Griffiths' pass outside his box to Mowatt was never on and the midfielder was harried by sub Jens Cajuste. Mowatt wanted a foul but the referee was uninterested and Nunez gleefully squared to Ivan Azon.

The Spaniard's low effort was saved by Griffiths, who looked to atone, but Clarke was first to it to lift rebound high into the net for the winner. It was totally avoidable from the visitors.

Ipswich could have killed the contest off thereafter as Clarke somehow decided to pass rather than shoot before a Nunez strike hit Mepham.

Albion did not create enough once again. Late sub Dike saw a stoppage-time strike blocked. Johnston hammered into the net long after a foul was given to leave travelling fans signing off with an ironic "we've had a shot."

Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Walton; Furlong, O'Shea (c), Kipre, Davis; Matusiwa, Taylor (Cajuste, 77); Egeli, Szmodics (Akpom, 21, Nunez, 60)), Philogene (Clarke, 77); Hirst (Azon, 77).

Subs not used: Button (gk), Young, Greaves, McAteer.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Griffiths; Campbell (Dike, 88), Phillips, Mepham, Taylor; Diakite (Styles, 82), Mowatt (c); Iling-Junior (Grant, 70), Price, Johnston; Heggebo (Maja, 82).

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Gilchrist, Bielik, Deeming, Bostock.

Attendance: 28,447

Referee: Josh Smith