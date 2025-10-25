'I don't want to be happy with just a point' - Ryan Mason's view on West Brom's late Ipswich defeat

Albion fell to a late 1-0 defeat at Portman Road after goalkeeper Josh Griffiths put Alex Mowatt under pressure with a poor pass and Jack Clarke struck an 83rd-minute winner.

The Baggies had largely defended well and were decent value for the point they came for before shipping the needless Tractor Boys' winner seven minutes from time.

But Albion carried zero threat in the final third and an only effort on target came via a tame Isaac Price header in stoppage time as Mason's side trailed.

"I'm disappointed, frustrated," Mason said. "Having conceded in the nature we did is extremely disappointing. I don't think we've done enough to win the game, for sure. So yes, disappointed. We're angry.