Ipswich v West Brom preview: Boss hits out at 'poor' scheduling and makes 'reach limit' claim

The Baggies' clash at Ipswich for Saturday's early 12.30pm kick-off comes barely 60 hours after Wednesday night's disappointing 2-1 defeat at Watford.

Mason's small Albion squad is already showing signs of creaking and the situation does not look like improving much ahead of the clash at Portman Road. The head coach has suggested the tight turnaround is right on the cusp of his players being in danger of picking up more fitness issues.

It is the second time in this month alone the Baggies have been hit by back-to-back lengthy Wednesday to Saturday trips, having visited Norwich and Millwall earlier in October.

And, unprompted, an unhappy Mason has had his say: "They (Ipswich) have got an extremely good squad, they've got continuity with a really good manager so it's going to be a difficult game.

"I think the game is probably right on the limit from a physical point of view in terms of the scheduling.

"I think it's poor, I think it's really poor but that's fine. We have to accept it and try and arrive inside of the game with the best possible state of mind."