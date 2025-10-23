Ryan Mason provides latest on West Brom duo after injury setbacks

Right-back Gilchrist hobbled off 55 minutes into his full Albion debut having waited the best part of two months to make a first start since a £1.2million move from Chelsea.

The former Stamford Bridge prospect caught the eye with an industrious in Wednesday's defeat at Watford, who targeted his replacement George Campbell and netted their winner from that flank.

Gilchrist hurt his ankle in the first half and departed soon after the break. Boss Ryan Mason has mounting availability issues and is not optimistic the 21-year-old will be ready to feature at Portman Road in the early kick-off.

Asked of Gilchrist's status, Mason said: "He had to come off, so that's never a good sign when a player has to come off.

"He had an incident in the first half, obviously got through it and then thought he'd be OK. But then another incident happened in the second half where he wasn't able to carry on.

"Normally with ankles, if you have to come off, it's very rare. They turn around in a matter of days, so we'll have to see.

"We trust him, we believe in him. He's part of our squad, we're going to need him."

Midfielder Molumby was a surprise omission from Wednesday's squad at Vicarage Road having picked up a muscle issue on Republic of Ireland duty, which was worsened as a substitute in last weekend's win over Preston.

His absence was felt more because loan midfielder Toby Collyer (hamstring) is also currently missing.

Molumby played two 90 minutes for Ireland in World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Armenia this month.

"We didn't think it was a problem," Mason added. "He came on (against Preston) and it worsened, so he wasn't able to make Watford.

"The reality is he probably won't be able to make the weekend either.

"I think when you're away with your national team, there's a lot of adrenaline and a lot of emotion that goes into it. We thought he was OK, but unfortunately he isn't."

Versatile defender Krystian Bielik, who can also play in midfield, missed Watford with illness but should return for Ipswich.