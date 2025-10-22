West Brom boss insists 'no concerns' over midfield star's ability to stay the pace

The Baggies are in action at Watford's Vicarage Road on Wednesday night looking to build on Saturday's encouraging returning to winning ways at home to Preston, in which Mowatt starred.

For the second time in quick succession Mason's side face a quick turnaround of Wednesday to Saturday away fixtures - with the early kick-off at Ipswich on the horizon this weekend.

Albion claimed a midweek win at Norwich earlier in October before slumping to a poor 3-0 reverse at Millwall three days later. The latter was the only Championship game this season in which the experienced Mowatt has not started, prompting questions whether the 30-year-old could feature throughout busy spells.

"No, absolutely not," head coach Mason said when asked if he had concerns of Mowatt's availability.