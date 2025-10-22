West Brom boss calls for improved game management as Watford strike back

The Baggies were dealt a deserved reverse at Vicarage Road as Rocco Vata struck the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory in which the visitors had led through Isaac Price.

But Albion's first-half lead lasted just four minutes as Watford skipper Imran Louza bent a fine equaliser from which Mason's men failed to recover.

Mason acknowledged his side made a decent start to the contest - Hornets boss Javi Gracia's first back at home since his return - but they failed to handle the lead and do what was required in telling moments thereafter.

"There's disappointment in both," Mason said of the result and performance.

"The performance for the first half hour until we scored the goal was really good. We had a lot of control in the game and I think understood the moment of the game.

"It was really important to get through to half-time at 1-0. We weren't able to do that. In the second half they probably had their best spell straight after half-time.