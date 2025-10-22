Shropshire Star
West Brom boss calls for improved game management as Watford strike back

Ryan Mason called for Albion to improve on their game management after a frustrating defeat at Watford.

By Lewis Cox
WATFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Ryan Mason Head Coach of West Bromwich Albion speaks with the fourth official during the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road on October 22, 2025 in Watford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The Baggies were dealt a deserved reverse at Vicarage Road as Rocco Vata struck the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory in which the visitors had led through Isaac Price.

But Albion's first-half lead lasted just four minutes as Watford skipper Imran Louza bent a fine equaliser from which Mason's men failed to recover.

Mason acknowledged his side made a decent start to the contest - Hornets boss Javi Gracia's first back at home since his return - but they failed to handle the lead and do what was required in telling moments thereafter.

"There's disappointment in both," Mason said of the result and performance.

"The performance for the first half hour until we scored the goal was really good. We had a lot of control in the game and I think understood the moment of the game.

"It was really important to get through to half-time at 1-0. We weren't able to do that. In the second half they probably had their best spell straight after half-time.