Watford v West Brom preview: Ryan Mason only interested in Albion writing a new story

Albion's last triumph at the home of the Hornets came way back in 2007 and there have been seven meetings since, in both the Championship and the Premier League, where victories have evaded the visitors.

But ahead of Wednesday night's clash in Hertfordshire boss Ryan Mason stressed his Baggies side are working to write their own story and create new narratives.

Mason's troops will be backed by around 1,500 travelling supporters at Vicarage Road as the visitors look to build on what has been an impressive start to the second tier season on their travels - albeit the most recent away trip brought a miserable 3-0 defeat in the capital at Millwall.

"Personally, I may be wrong, but I don't believe any one of our fans sits there and says 'oh no we lost against Watford before - I'm not going to go and support the team!'" Mason said when asked about recent struggles in Watford.

Albion striker Ishmael Miller was on target in a 3-0 win in 2007 last time the Baggies were successful at Watford. Kevin Phillips and Martin Albrechtsen also netted. (PA)

"I think our support has been incredible this season. It always is. Away from home we feel their support. They help us in every match.