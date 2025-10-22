Ryan Mason outlines plan for final stages of Daryl Dike's latest West Brom return

Striker Dike is on his way back from the latest setback of his torrid, injury-ravaged Baggies career and made the matchday squad for the first time this season in the victory over Preston on Saturday, where he remained an unused substitute.

The United States international, 24, injured his thigh muscle on the eve of the Championship season in late July.

Dike, who has twice ruptured an Achilles and endured several serious muscle issues in his near-three years at The Hawthorns, is in the final year of his Baggies contract. He will not follow the lead of fellow attacker Tammer Bany, who played 45 minutes for Albion under-21s on his injury return last week.