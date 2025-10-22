Ipswich Town latest on Alex Palmer injury as boss admits 'didn't look great' ahead of West Brom reunion

The Baggies academy graduate, who departed The Hawthorns for Suffolk at the end of the January transfer window, limped off with a calf injury midway through the first half of Tuesday's home game against Charlton.

The scoreline was goalless at the time, but the Tractor Boys slumped to a 3-0 defeat against the newly-promoted Addicks. Palmer was replaced by Christian Walton.

Boss Kieran McKenna confirmed Palmer had injured the leg muscle and will undergo a scan to determine the full extent of the damage ahead of what would have been his first reunion with Albion since departing in a move worth in the region of £2million-£3million.

"It's pulled a muscle," McKenna said. "Calf, I think. It didn't look great in terms of how heavy he was limping. I'm sure it will be scanned to see how he is."

Ipswich, who Palmer was unable to save from Premier League relegation last term, have a number of former Baggies in their ranks, including another goalkeeper in David Button - who is third choice.

The Tractor Boys also completed moves for a number of former Albion defenders, including full-back pair Darnell Furlong and Conor Townsend and centre-back duo Dara O'Shea and Cedric Kipre.

Furlong has featured as a regular since his late summer £4m move from The Hawthorns but was an unused substitute against Charlton, as was Ipswich loanee Kipre.

Club captain O'Shea played 90 minutes but Townsend has been ruled out for potentially the remainder of the season due to an ACL injury in his knee.