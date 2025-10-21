The key stat new Watford boss Javi Gracia needs to address ahead of home return against West Brom

Ryan Mason's Albion visit Vicarage Road on Wednesday night, with Spaniard Gracia looking to make an immediate impression in front of the home faithful.

He lost his first match back in charge of the Hornets with Saturday's 1-0 defeat at struggling Sheffield United.

Gracia was appointed to replace Paulo Pezzolano, the Uruguayan boss appointed in the summer. The latter managed just 10 games at the helm and was dismissed in the recent international break despite an unbeaten run of three games featuring two wins.

Watford dropped to 15th after their defeat against the Blades - where the Hornets conceded the first goal in a fixture for the seventh match running. Watford also have a habit of conceding early in games.

Former boss Pezzolano - backed to the tune of 13 summer signings in a busy off-season having replaced Tom Cleverley - wondered if such a record was down to a youthful side, but Gracia cited fine margins as his side came unstuck in Yorkshire.

"It is little details," Gracia said of falling behind at Bramall Lane.

"You have to work the game and be consistent. Then if you take your chances you have the chance to win.

"I am positive. We'll improve our level day by day, I'm sure of that. I'm learning every day and I will do that in the next games as well.

"Day-by-day on the training ground is my job and, as I say, I am positive."

Watford have also struggled on their travels for some time with no away victory for eight months. That should not be an issue at home to the Baggies on Wednesday, though, as all three victories this term have come at Vicarage Road, against QPR and most recently Hull and Oxford.

Gracia was sacked by Watford in September 2019 after more than 18 months at the helm. In his full 2018/19 season in charge the Spaniard led the Hornets to the FA Cup final at Wembley and defeat to Manchester City.