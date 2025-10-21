'He knows that, he feels that' - No doubt over Alex Mowatt's West Brom influence

Midfielder Mowatt, 30, played a starring role in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Preston and once again had the captain's armband for his side.

Long-serving Mowatt, who arrived in 2021, has been a regular in Albion's midfield for several seasons and is a key member of Mason's leadership group - and the head coach stressed Mowatt is well aware of his status and importance within the squad.

"I think Mowey has started every game bar one for me this season," said Mason, who takes his Albion side to face Watford on Wednesday night.

"He's an important player. He knows that. He certainly feels that.