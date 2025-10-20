West Brom debrief: Improved focus, 'loved' Johnston's need for scraps and Griffiths' growing influence

'Battle scars'

When Michael Smith halved the deficit with 12 minutes left you would be forgiven for thinking 'here we go again'.

Home games against Derby - twice - and Leicester this season are still raw and Ryan Mason certainly felt a sense of anxiety and possible opening of battle scars late on against Preston.

When nine minutes was somehow displayed on the fourth official's board the worst was probably feared - but on this occasion it need not have been.

George Campbell, again playing at right-back, was part of a resilient defensive display as the Baggies saw off Preston. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Josh Griffiths was only stretched by Daniel Jebbison's late strike from distance. Albion otherwise showed resilience and defended manfully to ensure no late onslaught.

It felt like progress. Contests will likely remain tight this season given the nature of the division. More late focus is required.

Mowatt reliance?