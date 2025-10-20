'Scar tissue and anxiety' but Ryan Mason proud of West Brom players and fans

The Baggies secured a first home victory since the opening day with the 2-1 success to climb above the visitors and finish the weekend in fifth in the Championship.

Fine strikes from Mikey Johnston and Isaac Price made the difference but Preston pulled one back late on and Mason's side were made to show a resilient rearguard in nine minutes of stoppage time to ensure no further added time heartache at home this term.

"It's the nature of this league, 2-0 is not a result that is safe so you have to stay present, you have to stay alive in the game and be ready for anything," Mason said.

"It was disappointing, obviously, to concede because it didn't feel like they were creating a thing until a little bit of a mistake, which happens, and was punished.