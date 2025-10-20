Lewis Cox's West Brom analysis: Progress shown as Baggies learn lessons to respond with important win

The miserable 3-0 defeat at Millwall was a horrible way to sign off for the international break and left Albion with two weeks to plot a response.

Head coach Ryan Mason was clear about how his players had to suffer the pain from their capital punishment last time out - and more importantly ensure it was a feeling they were not subjected to too often again moving forward.

Defeats are par for the course, but that one came with a performance that delivered no positives.

Albion looked a different side in Saturday's 2-1 victory over a handy Preston North End outfit who have started the Championship season in eye-catching style.

It was a much-needed victory at The Hawthorns for a couple of reasons, not least it was the first opportunity to strike back from the misery of last time out.

Moreover, Mason's side had previously only tasted victory at home once in five attempts in all competitions - four in the league - and that came way back on the opening day against Blackburn on August 9.

The Baggies had taken more points from their travels than they had in front of their own supporters prior to Saturday, an unusual statistic never likely to last too far into a season and one that will do no favours to those in charge.