West Brom player ratings: Three 8s as Baggies return to winning ways

JOSH GRIFFITHS

A big performance. Huge one-v-one save in first half with scoreline goalless. Came up trumps at end with flying save from Jebbison from range.

Key: 8

GEORGE CAMPBELL

Has had it tough going for a little while but played well here. Defended solidly as has largely been expected. Did all the basics out of position.

Improved: 7

NAT PHILLIPS

Back to near his solid best after Millwall struggle. Especially impressive after an early booking. Cleared almost everything thrown his way.

Solid: 7

CHRIS MEPHAM

A rare off-day for the Wales international. Almost gifted Osmajic an opener with poor pass and at fault for Smith's late consolation. Unusually unsure.

Uneasy: 6

CALLUM STYLES