West Brom player ratings: Three 8s as Baggies return to winning ways
Albion correspondent Lewis Cox rates the performances as Ryan Mason's side climbed above Preston and into fourth with Saturday's 2-1 win at The Hawthorns.
JOSH GRIFFITHS
A big performance. Huge one-v-one save in first half with scoreline goalless. Came up trumps at end with flying save from Jebbison from range.
Key: 8
GEORGE CAMPBELL
Has had it tough going for a little while but played well here. Defended solidly as has largely been expected. Did all the basics out of position.
Improved: 7
NAT PHILLIPS
Back to near his solid best after Millwall struggle. Especially impressive after an early booking. Cleared almost everything thrown his way.
Solid: 7
CHRIS MEPHAM
A rare off-day for the Wales international. Almost gifted Osmajic an opener with poor pass and at fault for Smith's late consolation. Unusually unsure.
Uneasy: 6
CALLUM STYLES