Ryan Mason delivers mixed injury updates on Jed Wallace, Toby Collyer and Isaac Price after West Brom victory

Winger Wallace was left out of the 2-1 victory against Preston after feeling a muscle issue during the 3-0 defeat at Millwall before the international break, which was aggravated while training last week.

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Collyer limped off early in the second half of his full home debut for the Baggies having complained of pain in his hamstring and will be assessed over the next 48 hours.

There was better news when it came to Albion goalscorer Isaac Price, who netted what proved to be the decisive second in his side's victory, before limping off after treatment late on. Mason revealed to the Express & Star the Northern Ireland international was nursing a dead leg and should be fit to feature in a busy week with trips to Watford on Wednesday and Ipswich next Saturday.

Mason said of absentee Wallace: "He had a problem during and after the Millwall game. He wasn't available today, he's not going to be available on Wednesday. Probably not at the weekend as well. We're taking it day-by-day to see where he's at. Obviously it's disappointing to lose our captain.