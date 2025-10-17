Preston emerge as Championship surprise package ahead of West Brom trip
Preston North End have emerged as surprise early play-off contenders after being tipped for relegation at the start of the season.
Paul Heckingbottom has led the Lilywhites into fourth-place after losing just once in their opening nine games (winning four, drawing four).
PNE sit three places and two points above West Brom ahead of their trip to the Hawthorns on Saturday.
The results over the course of September, which heralded a 1-0 win at Derby County and draws against Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Hull City, saw Heckingbottom nominated for Championship Manager of the Month.