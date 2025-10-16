Shropshire Star
Ryan Mason taking "level-headed" approach to West Brom's recent challenges

West Brom boss Ryan Mason says he will be staying "level-headed" as he strives to improve results after the international break.

By George Bennett
Mason collected 10 points from his first four games, but has overseen a run of three defeats from the last five in the Championship since. 

They signed off for the international break with the heaviest defeat of his reign so far - a 3-0 loss against Millwall at The Den on October 4.

That has left the Baggies sitting just one-point outside of the play-off places, but Mason is attempting to remain objective.

'You need to try and stay level-headed' - Mason

Ryan Mason applauds the Albion fans left inside The Den after the heavy 3-0 defeat. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)
