How Ryan Mason sold West Brom project to Aston Villa loanee Samuel Iling-Junior
Samuel Iling-Junior was eager to get started at West Brom from the first moment he spoke to manager Ryan Mason.
After arriving on his third loan spell away from local rivals Aston Villa, Iling-Junior marked his first Albion start by getting on the score sheet in their 1-1 draw against Leicester City in late September.
He has since featured four times for the Baggies and revealed he was immediately sold when Mason painted out his vision for how he would fit into the team.
"I think it was the manager's approach to getting my abilities and putting that into a team," he explained.
"So whether it's my pace, my dribbling, creating goals, scoring opportunities, creating, just being a part of something that the team's pushing for.
"And I think when you see that as a player, you want to be a big part of it.
"That was something for me that was important."
Iling-Junior, who started his career with Italian giants Juventus, has predominantly played from the left so far in his career.