How Ryan Mason sold West Brom project to Aston Villa loanee Samuel Iling-Junior

After arriving on his third loan spell away from local rivals Aston Villa, Iling-Junior marked his first Albion start by getting on the score sheet in their 1-1 draw against Leicester City in late September.

He has since featured four times for the Baggies and revealed he was immediately sold when Mason painted out his vision for how he would fit into the team.

"I think it was the manager's approach to getting my abilities and putting that into a team," he explained.

"So whether it's my pace, my dribbling, creating goals, scoring opportunities, creating, just being a part of something that the team's pushing for.

"And I think when you see that as a player, you want to be a big part of it.

"That was something for me that was important."

Sammy Iling-Junior has made four appearances for West Brom so far. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Iling-Junior, who started his career with Italian giants Juventus, has predominantly played from the left so far in his career.