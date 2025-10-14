'You can see the light come on in their eyes' - Why the West Brom Memories Group is so important

That is the view of organiser John Homer, the Albion Supporters' Club chairman who has run the successful weekly class for more than a decade.

The 'Memories Group', an Albion Foundation-led initiative, has supported hundreds of Albion supporters, football fans or local members of the public living with the illness.

It also provides respite for their loved ones and carers.

Homer is joined by legendary former Albion defender Ally Robertson each Wednesday morning for two hours from 10am as between 20 to 30 members gather in the stadium's Nigel Pearson media suite, overlooking the pristine playing surface, to rekindle memories that may have faded.

"It helps them remember, brings back memories," said Homer, who turned 70 this year. "You see the light come on in their eyes, it's lovely.

"It's very rewarding and I come up with stories that sometimes even myself and Ali haven't heard, which is always tremendous.

"It's just, as you can see from the ambience, it's just a great group. They're all friends, it's a social group now as well and they can share the tears and they can share the joy and it's great. I just can't talk about it enough."

Members enjoy club memorabilia and share stories from their experiences both with Albion and outside of football.

The group was initially a six-week programme, and an idea of the therapy and recovery unit at Edward Street Hospital in the town. The programme became a weekly initiative by the club's Foundation arm due to its success.

There is generally a weekly guest who, with Homer, spark conversation and humour among those present. The host's unique humour and charisma plays a big role in the atmosphere.

Albion's successful former technical director Dan Ashworth, who went on to work for England, Brighton, Newcastle and Manchester United, recently visited.

Former defender Robertson added: "It's great to come and to see them years back coming up. Initially they can be very within themselves, scared to say anything, scared to do anything.

"Now, they're part of a community, aren't they? They can't wait to come now - and if there's a week where we have to call it off, they're so distressed! Because they want to come, because to them, this is their little outing and it's brilliant."

The latest meeting saw the group toast popular member Doug's birthday. Homer explained that Doug was a classic example of a member coming out of his shell while feeling comfortable in his surroundings.

He also joined in a rendition of 'Secret Love', from the musical Calamity Jane, with Homer and fellow members.

"It's in the perfect place, in the media suite where they can see the pitch and very often as Ally will tell you they say 'I remember my first game, I stood over there or I sat down there' - and it's great, it just brings back lots of memories," added Homer.

"There's no pressures of speaking or what not, it's just come and listen and laugh or whatever."

Members have been treated to tours of the stadium, matchday tickets, the popular Christmas parties and the opportunities to meet players, such as at a recent quiz.

There is more community action afterwards as the Foundation then hosts the Hawthorns Hub, led by engagement officer Gurdial Singh, which target loneliness and isolation, from 12pm to 2pm.

To register interest and enquire with the Foundation about either group, email ajay.gill@albionfoundation.co.uk or gurdial.singh@albionfoundation.co.uk