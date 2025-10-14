Aune Heggebo delivers verdict on West Brom scoring record and boss Ryan Mason

The 24-year-old striker was a major summer recruit of Albion's and checked in from Brann in his homeland of Norway for a £4.7million fee.

He has been heavily used in the opening weeks of the campaign in spearheading Mason's frontline and has been popular with supporters for a tireless work ethic - though has managed just two goals so far, one in the Championship and one in cup action.

Albion have been low scorers so far with just nine goals in nine games - many of the bottom half clubs have netted more - but Heggebo is upbeat they will soon start to flow.

"You just have to keep working," Heggebo said when asked about chances in the final third. "We haven’t scored a huge number of goals so far this season, but we’ll keep at it. It’ll come.

"It (Championship football) varies a lot depending on who you play. But at West Brom, we try to play positive football – play out from the back, keep the ball, and have a clear idea of how we want to look as a team.

"It’s been a bit of an adjustment. The teams are very even. It’s tight. You have to fight for every single win. That’s probably the hardest thing.

"They like good duels and strong tackles here – that’s for sure!

"Compared to Brann, we were a strong top team in Norway and dominated many matches. Here in England, the games are much more even."

Heggebo added of Mason: "Very good. He communicates well, and you can tell he has a clear plan for how he wants the team to play. He’s good at getting his message across.

"The supporter culture is fantastic. Great atmosphere at games, and people really live and breathe it."



Heggebo is on international duty with Norway and could earn a cap in Tuesday night's friendly against New Zealand having made his debut in September.