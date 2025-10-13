Jack Bray: West Brom's two-goal starlet against Juventus 'itching' to get going
Albion starlet Jack Bray has been backed to catch the eye of club chiefs after his two-goal starring role against Juventus.
Attacker Bray, 18, announced himself to the club last week as Albion's under-21s downed youngsters from Italian giants Juventus 4-2 at The Hawthorns with first team boss Ryan Mason watching on.
Bray, who can play as an attacking midfielder or lead the line, was a summer recruit from Harrogate Town after catching the eye against the Baggies' under-18s last term.
He scored the second and third goals as Leigh Downing's youngsters took the International Cup tie away from their continental visitors and Downing, Albion's new under-21s boss, revealed the Barnsley-born youngster has been "itching" to impress.
"He's one that has been sort of itching for that goal," Downing told the Express & Star. "He's had a few chances and come off the pitch frustrated at times.