Jack Bray: West Brom's two-goal starlet against Juventus 'itching' to get going

Attacker Bray, 18, announced himself to the club last week as Albion's under-21s downed youngsters from Italian giants Juventus 4-2 at The Hawthorns with first team boss Ryan Mason watching on.

Bray, who can play as an attacking midfielder or lead the line, was a summer recruit from Harrogate Town after catching the eye against the Baggies' under-18s last term.

He scored the second and third goals as Leigh Downing's youngsters took the International Cup tie away from their continental visitors and Downing, Albion's new under-21s boss, revealed the Barnsley-born youngster has been "itching" to impress.

"He's one that has been sort of itching for that goal," Downing told the Express & Star. "He's had a few chances and come off the pitch frustrated at times.