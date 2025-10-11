Ryan Mason admits home improvements on West Brom priority list

The Baggies return to action next Saturday with a Championship home clash against Preston, who have started the season well and sit fourth.

Mason side have pocketed more points on their travels - nine points from five games, only bettered by leaders Coventry - than in front of their own supporters so far this term. Just one win and five points from four attempts have been achieved in the Black Country.

Albion signed off for the October international period with a dismal 3-0 defeat at Millwall for a first away defeat and what Mason described as the worst of his short tenure. Now the Baggies boss is looking at improving his home record.

"It's obviously difficult going to a place like Millwall away from home," Mason said. "Results away from home have been good, we've won three of our games away from home.

"Probably the bigger thing is we need to improve our home record because normally you don't win 15 or 20 games away from home in this league, or any league to be perfectly honest.

Albion were outfought and outplayed at Millwall. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

More than 2,000 travelling Baggies had precious little to cheer about in the capital. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"In terms of the Millwall result, sometimes it happens. Not that I'm accepting it, not that anyone's accepting it, but it was a day where we were outdone in every element, every aspect of the game. We need to remember this feeling and avoid it happening again."

Albion started the campaign with an opening-day 1-0 home victory over Blackburn thanks to Isaac Price's early winner.

League results since have brought 1-1 draws against Portsmouth and Leicester, with a 1-0 defeat to Derby sandwiched in between. The Rams also eliminated the Baggies from the EFL Cup on penalties after a 1-1 draw in August.

Mason felt his side were good value for more in the league defeat against Derby and the more recent 1-1 draw against fancied Leicester, but Albion struggled to take advantage of their dominance and, certainly in the latter, spurned chances.