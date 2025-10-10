West Brom's Samuel Iling-Junior addresses position debate with 'comfortable' suggestion

Iling-Junior, who turned 22 last week, agreed a season-long loan at The Hawthorns from Villa on deadline day in a bid for regular football.

The left-footed winger has made a positive start for Albion having netted a stunning solo goal on his first start in the 1-1 draw with Leicester before playing a key role in the 1-0 win at Norwich.

The winger's loan in the wake of Fellows' £10million sale to Southampton created some discourse among supporters around whether Iling-Junior was suited to stepping in to replace the academy graduate favourite.

"I've been waiting to be asked this question!" Iling-Junior smiled when asked about his favourite position. "I just like playing football. That's my best answer.

"As long as I can perform in each position at a high level, then I'm happy.

"It's about learning to perform in that position, not just playing - but performing. Being a good player in each position I play."

Iling-Junior, from north London and a youth product of Chelsea, was a winger in his formative years, mostly on the left flank.

But he made the bold move to Italy and Juventus as a 16-year-old and spent time in their youth and senior set-up on the right side. Opportunities would later come at wing-back in different formations.

The former England under-21 team-mate of Fellows' returned to England with Villa in 2024 before loans at Bologna - mostly on the right flank - and Middlesbrough, which brought games at left-back, followed.

"I would say I'm more of a traditional winger on the left. I would just go to the byline and cross it," he added.

"But then it's also about developing with the game so that's where I can play on the right and come inside.

"On the left I can still come inside on the pitch. You should be comfortable doing both, whether it's on the left or on the right."

"As I got older into the first team, I played wing-back, and then that would transition into the left-back role because you're doing a bit of both, and then that helped me at Middlesbrough (on loan last season) to be comfortable there.

"At Bologna I was there as a right winger, so that's where I'm comfortable as well."