West Brom under-21s Juventus notebook: Downing's birthday present, Bray coolness, midfield strength and Rio's reward

First win relief

Happy birthday Leigh Downing! The eye-catching success over the Italians was head coach Downing's first victory in his eighth attempt since being confirmed as Richard Beale's successor.

The head coach - a long-term backroom member of the youth set-up - turned 37 on Thursday and had that first victory in charge of the under-21s to toast.

Speaking of presents, his side were handed a comical gift-wrapped opener 38 minutes into the continental tie as Juventus youngster Bruno Martinez Crous inexplicably passed the ball into his own net beyond Simone Scaglia under minimal pressure (watch below).

It was the spark the Baggies needed as they merited netting a second and then third through forward Jack Bray.

Downing will hope momentum can be taken forward into three other competitions up next, the Premier League Cup next week, National League Cup and Premier League 2 action.





Bray shows his class

Summer signing Bray has taken some time to get up and running and according to Downing has been 'itching to open his goalscoring account'.

He was billed as an attacking midfielder when the Baggies plucked the 18-year-old from Harrogate Town after a dazzling display and couple of goals against Albion's under-18s in the FA Youth Cup for the Yorkshire side last term.